JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly entered someone’s apartment without permission.
Josie Marie Griffith, 22, of Johnsonburg, is charged with two second-degree felony counts of criminal trespassing – breaking into a structure, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was notified that the victim in this case was evicted from a Water Street Extension apartment May 12, and no further admittance was permitted. Police were informed May 13 that someone had pried the door open. Camera footage showed a man enter the apartment and leave. On May 14, footage allegedly shows Griffith enter the apartment with the same man. The individuals are seen reportedly going upstairs and leaving with a clothes hamper with items inside of it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police called the victim, who said she heard someone is breaking into her apartment and stealing her things. She said she believes it could be Griffith. The housing director said no one was granted permission to enter the apartment.
During an interview with police, Griffith said she was reportedly taking care of the victim’s dog. She admitted the apartment was locked, so she bumped into the door with her body until it opened, police said. She said she and the man went in one time, but her phone rang, so they left and came back to get food items, dog toys and dog food, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Bail was set at $10,000.