ST. MARYS — A Johnsonburg woman is facing charges after she allegedly exposed a 2-year-old child to heroin and let someone under the influence of a controlled substance drive her vehicle.
Kelsey Rena Cavalline, 26, of Johnsonburg, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, recklessly endangering another person and a traffic violation, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 17.
A City of St. Marys Police Department officer followed a Nissan Sentra on South St. Marys Street Sept. 29, due to reportedly being familiar with the vehicle through recent drug investigations. Police located the vehicle, parked on Grace Road with the lights off, and approached the driver, identified as Cavalline. She was accompanied by a 2-year-old child, who was sleeping in the rear left seat, allegedly not properly restrained, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police observed a black cellphone on the driver’s side floorboard, which she said belonged to Dylan Sheen, who allegedly jumped out and ran from the car. Cavalline said Sheen reportedly drove her Nissan from the Holiday Express Inn Express and Suites on Comfort Lane, where he got high from using heroin while she went inside to use the bathroom, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She said she also let Sheen drive the car to and from the hotel and to Grace Road.
K9 Officer Nando positively alerted to the presence of the odor of controlled substances in the car, the affidavit stated. Police allegedly seized Sheen’s cell phone, an empty clear Ziploc bag with “$” on it and a razor blade. Police addressed Cavalline allowing Sheen to get high in her car with the child present, to which she allegedly said she didn’t realize he was actually high, although she saw him “shooting a needle” in both of his arms about 20 different times, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police Sept. 30, Cavalline allegedly said Sheen ran from the car since he had two bricks of heroin on him, later discarding the heroin at Sheetz. This was later confirmed by security footage. Cavalline and Sheen allegedly went to the Penfield Minit Mart Sept. 29, where they purchased two bricks of heroin for $1,300, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cavalline also allegedly admitted to asking the hotel receptionist for foil so she could smoke heroin. Cavalline allegedly engaged in a drug transaction and exposed the child to heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and allowed Sheen, who has a suspended, DUI-related driver’s license, to drive her car under the influence and at an unsafe speed with the child present.
Sheen, 23, of Ridgway, is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Cavalline’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29 at Jacob’s office.