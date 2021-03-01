JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole $3,772 in cash and lottery tickets from Fuel On.
Alyssa Nicole Mader, 24, of Johnsonburg, is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property, both felonies in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 26.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a call from the manager of Fuel On Dec. 31, 2020, who stated that Mader had allegedly stolen $3,772 in cash and lottery tickets from the store, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police advised her to get records and totals printed out, and any video footage saved as well. The woman also reportedly showed police text messages between herself and Mader, who said she was sorry and it was “nothing personal.”
On Jan. 9, 2021, police met with Mader at her home, who asked if they were there “to take her to jail.” Mader reportedly said she wasn’t going to say much to police. The officer told Mader they were there about the $3,772 alleged theft in question, to which she said that amount was way too high, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When asked if she kept track of the amount taken, Mader reportedly said, “No. Christmas was coming and I was stressed about it.”
Mader also reportedly said she didn’t want to say much and get blamed for “things she didn’t do.” She was asked if she knew anything about a missing drop safe, which reportedly resulted in a missing $500, to which she said she did not.
On Jan. 12, 2021, police met with the manager of Fuel On, who provided the requested paperwork, as well as evidence that Dec. 1 through Dec. 15, money was allegedly missing on all of Mader’s shifts. Video footage also showed Mader allegedly taking lottery tickets without paying for them, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Mader waived her preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Feb. 24. Bail was set at $10,000.