DuBOIS — Dr. Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party’s presidential candidate in the 2020 election, is scheduled to visit DuBois on Sunday, Aug. 2.
According to a press release from her campaign, Jorgensen is planning to be at Sandy Township Recreational Park (Spider Lake) between 3 and 4:30 p.m. She will give a brief speech, answer questions, and be available for photos.
Earlier Sunday, Jorgensen is scheduled to be in Clarion at the Veterans Memorial Park from 1 to 2 p.m.
Running on a platform of cutting taxes, cutting spending, and criminal justice reform, Jorgensen advocates for a noninterventionist foreign policy and government transparency.
Currently, Jorgensen is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University. She graduated in 1979 from Baylor University with a B.S. in psychology. She continued her education in 1980, obtaining an MBA from Southern Methodist University. She received her Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology from Clemson in 2002 and has taught full-time since 2006.
Jorgensen relocated to Greenville, S.C. in 1983, where she started her own software sales business, then took a career sabbatical to raise her two children. Afterward, she became a partner in a software duplication company, later taking over as president and sole owner. She then founded a business consulting company in 2002. She continues working with select clients to this day.
Jorgensen was the Libertarian Party Vice-Presidential nominee in 1996. She campaigned in 38 states with Presidential nominee Harry Browne.
She was the party’s candidate for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District in 1992.
Jorgensen is a Life Member of the Libertarian Party. She supported Ed Clark for president in 1980 and has been voting Libertarian ever since. She officially joined the Libertarian Party in 1983. She has served as Greenville County chair, state vice chair, and national marketing director for the Libertarian Party.