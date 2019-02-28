Joy Juliette has dedicated 16 years of her life to helping people in area communities enjoy the process of purchasing their dream homes.
She’s been with S&T Bank, though, for much longer — 38 years, to be exact.
Juliette, a Punxsutawney native, started as a teller at S&T Bank there, then moved to an administrative assistant position, followed by becoming a personal banker.
It was 16 years ago that she came to the DuBois S&T Bank on Liberty Boulevard. She still works out of three offices, though, alternating between Reynoldsville, Punxsutawney and DuBois, she says.
When she was approached to move into a mortgage banking position, it was “very scary,” she said, but ended up being “the best move I ever made.”
By staying in contact with all the people involved in the home-buying process — the Realtor, the seller, the buyer, the attorney — Juliette aims to take pressure and stress off of the homebuyer and make the process a memorable, and hopefully an easy, process.
She is with the homebuyers through every step of the house-buying process, including attending closings, Juliette said, so her clients feel at ease.
There are times, too, when people come to Juliette who aren’t necessarily ready to buy a house — one of the biggest purchases and decisions they’ll ever make, she says. Or, they aren’t in the right price range for their budget.
“I can point them in the right direction, though,” she said. “I try to help them come up with a plan, and say, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do.’”
Unexpected situations can always come about, especially with something as complex and important as buying a house, Juliette says, but she sticks with her clients to find a way to move forward.
“Sometimes things aren’t perfect, but I always try to find a work-through,” she said.
First-time homebuyers are particularly exciting for Juliette, she says, since this is a huge first step into their future, and she’s along for the journey. It’s rewarding to give them options, such as a programs with a lower down payments.
By being available at different offices and in different communities, Juliette has expanded her client base, and made herself available in more than one area.
S&T sends surveys to its homebuyers, and most of them come back very positive, Juliette says, with people commenting the process was a lot easier than they expected.
Times have changed a lot in the banking and housing market throughout the past few decades, Juliette says, mostly due to the internet and its resources. The number of “for sale by owner” purchases she is encountering has noticeably increased, since people can show their houses on social media or other websites.
She said she can remember when certain forms had to be hand-typed, and most down payments started with a 20-percent down requirement. More programs for different kinds of homebuyers are offered now.
For a few years now, S&T Bank has won “Best Mortgage Bank” in the Tri-County Reader’s Choice Awards, as well as “Best Mortgage” in Sunny 106’s “Best of Tri-County.”
Throughout her career, Juliette has also formed lasting friendships with several of her clients, to whom she still talks regularly.
“My goal is to make it a happy experience for people, and to walk them through it,” she said. “I like that face-to-face interaction the first time — it forms a bond. I get personally attached.”
