REYNOLDSVILLE — Trudy Garvey found a need for a certified pet CPR instructor in the area, and began working to learn about pet first aid to help others.
Garvey began working with a search and rescue team, which she says made her realize how important it was to know pet CPR and first aid. The dogs would often be far away from any vet when they were out in the woods on a search.
“When we're responding on calls, there's times when we would be literally a couple hours from being able to get to a vet, so it became very important to me at that time to know how to take care of my dogs if we had an emergency,” Garvey said.
When she started to look into the need, she realized the closest CPR instructor was not close at all. The closest she could find at the time was in Pittsburgh.
She traveled to Buffalo, New York to be pet CPR certified. She has been certified through PetTech for three and a half years now, and offers the training through her business, Ruff World Training, LLC.
“It's a three day process you go through. You actually go through the whole entire class the first day, and then do some questions, and then two days of learning all the little stuff,” Garvey explained.
She now shares the skill with others in the area to help them be better prepared to care for their four-legged friends. She holds classes for specific groups, and a few open to the public classes. Many of her students have been others who work with dogs and cats, like pet sitting and boarding businesses, and animal shelters.
The Sigel and Pine Creek fire departments have also had a few members learn from Garvey in case they ever need the skills. Garvey enjoys teaching the skills to anyone who wants to learn.
“Being able to share how people can help their dogs and cats,” Garvey said. “It's a lot of simple ways that you can help your animals. Just knowing how to respond in that kind of emergency is so important.”
She brings her dog Jake with her so she has a live dog she can demonstrate with. She said this makes it much easier to teach.
“It's so helpful to have the actual live animal to be able to say, 'This is how you check for the pulse,' so they can actually get that practice hands on feeling for the pulse,” Garvey said.