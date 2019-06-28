ST. MARYS — The community will gather for more than just fireworks at St. Marys Area High School July 3.
On April 2, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce voted to approve the new location — with a “shoot off” from the high school’s practice soccer field. One of the goals of this, said Director Ann Gabler, is to make the fireworks a community event, welcoming several groups, organizations and businesses to attend.
Gabler can remember watching fireworks with her grandparents and entire family as a child, she said.
Due to the new shoot-off location, with much higher elevation, people will be able to see the fireworks in more places throughout town, Gabler said.
It’s important for people to give this new spot a chance, and come and be supportive, she adds.
“Year after year, the funds keep getting smaller,” Gabler said. “We can’t rely on the traditions to pay for this.”
St. Marys Area School District is very encouraging about this event, Gabler said, with several student groups and sports teams to participate.
“This wasn’t an event before,” Gabler said. “This is an opportunity to go, be entertained, eat. Many more people can actually attend, too, with a lot more room.”
The public is welcome to come to the event at 5:45 p.m., according to the itinerary. The Chamber will be selling raffle tickets and accepting donations.
Several local businesses, including Brandy Camp Creamery and Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods’ concession trailer, will be selling products. The SMAHS cross country team will offer popcorn and kettle corn, while the student government offers lanterns and baked goods.
This event is a great way for local organizations, such as St. Marys Area Ambulance and the Elk County Humane Society, to get the word out about their efforts, Gabler added.
A home run derby at the Lady Dutch softball field will begin at 6 p.m. The SMAHS track and field team will be conducting long and triple jumps, while St. Marys Parks and Recreation offers children’s games. SMAHS volleyball and soccer teams, as well as men’s softball, will be in attendance.
The River 98.9 of Elk County will be providing music and other entertainment.
Open gym and open swim will be available at SMAHS from 6-9 p.m. All SMASD rules still apply for this event. St. Marys Police Department officers will be in attendance as well.