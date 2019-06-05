PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, Jefferson County Coroner, Punxsutawney Police Department and the Punxsutawney Fire Department have ruled that the cause of the house fire on 219 West Liberty Street in Punxsutawney that claimed the life of Sally Geer on June 3 was accidental.
According to the police report, the fire originated on the second floor of the two story house and Geer was unable to escape and subsequently died.
Home health oxygen and smoking materials were found in the residence. The damage has been estimated at $250,000.