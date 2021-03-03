DuBOIS — Shortly after the school day was done at Juniata Elementary on Monday, counselor Stephanie Tarbay walked into the cafeteria for what she thought was a drill. As she looked around the room, however, tears filled her eyes as she saw her family and co-workers gathered to watch her being presented the 2020 Educator of the Year award from the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools.
PARSS Executive Director Dr. Edward Albert, who drove 200 miles from Lebanon, Pa., said it was a pleasure for him to visit the district and present Tarbay with a certificate of achievement and a $500 check to support a project in the school district.
“I’m a firm believer that all educators, especially during these times, really come to the plate and do what you’re supposed to do,” said Albert. “I’m sure, on other days, you all are exceptional one way or another, but today you have an exceptional one to get this award because there has to be a nomination that goes through four or five superintendents who I know personally who really keep a high bar.
“It says a lot,” said Albert, “when you see her husband, parents, friends and staff share in this with her.”
“We at Juniata and DuBois couldn’t be more proud because, truthfully, it was an honor for me to nominate you,” said Juniata Principal Barbara Jo Smith. “I told you that when I was doing it, that I had never, in my years, met anyone that, not only does their work through the school and in evenings, like most of us do, but actually does a lot of the community work to set themselves as a good role model. A lot of us do, but you’ve actually exceeded what I think most people do in the years that you’ve been here. Congratulations.”
“I’m really surprised, excited and very thankful,” said Tarbay after the presentation. “I think it’s a great honor and I’m really humbled by it. I appreciate all of my co-workers and the principal who nominated me.”
Tarbay said the best part of her day are the students and her co-workers.
“I really like instilling kindness and empathy with the kids, and seeing the strides that you can make with them to help them become successful. It’s always been about helping people,” said Tarbay. “And my co-workers are amazing. We have so many teachers and staff who are also caring and make Juniata a great school. It’s never just one person. This year has been a trying year especially with the pandemic. It takes a village to make a school operate on a daily basis.”
Tarbay, a Clearfield resident, has been a counselor for the DuBois Area School District for seven years.
In Smith’s recommendation letter, she said, Tarbay’s “ability extends way beyond what is usual for a school counselor ... her positive and continual impact is very evident through the things she can be observed doing each and every day. She is a vital support to students, families and staff who have a need. Whether it is family issues, death or loss of someone or something, or interpersonal conflicts, Stephanie calmly connects with individuals and helps them through it. Stephanie makes every effort to be able to call each student by their first name and makes a meaningful connection with them. She collaborates with all staff at Juniata Elementary as well as across our district on various programs such as helping the homeless, Career on Wheels events, Red Ribbon Week and Kindness month.”
Smith also talked about Tarbay’s many skills that she puts to use within her community to “spread her willful giving spirit beyond the classroom.”
For example, Tarbay has created a non-profit organization called Pouches of Positivity. The purpose of it is to give back to those that may be feeling down or need something to preoccupy their minds with a sense of hope while in the hospital as Cystic Fibrosis (CF) patients.
Tarbay is also a member of the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, “where she courageously supports the community as being trained in Emergency Medical Responder, Trench Rescue Operation, and Interior Fire Fighter with a Live Fire,” Smith said in her letter. “For her community, Stephanie is a member of the Clearfield Borough Council and participates in the meetings to make an impact to help guide her community. She is a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield where she serves her church as an instructor of young children.”
In closing, Smith’s letter said, Tarbay “consistently demonstrates that she is an employee who continues to make a positive and continuous impact on public education within the school and within her community. Stephanie Tarbay would undoubtedly raise the bar for future recipients of the award and would be an exceptional representatives of PARSS.”