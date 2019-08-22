Sandy Township Public Works Director Matt Cook said the Juniata Street Bridge is expected to be re-opened Friday, just in time for the first day of school for students in the DuBois Area School District.
“It’s probably going to be late Thursday until we finish the black top,” Cook said at Monday’s municipal authority meeting.
Cook said all of the work for the project has been done by several township employees and he is very pleased with how it went.
Cook said he has updated the DuBois Area School District Transportation Director several times about the project.
“I let him know we will be open, one way or the other, Friday, for the first day of school,” said Cook.
DuBois Act 537 Plan The supervisors, at both the municipal authority and supervisors’ regular meeting, approved a resolution approving the City of DuBois’ Act 537 Sewage Plan. Township Engineer Perry Bowser said the resolution will be forwarded to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The city is proposing to build a new sewage treatment plant with an estimated project cost of $45 million. The city’s present plant, located at 96 Guy Ave., was built in 1960. The plan will determine how large the city needs to construct its new sewage treatment plant because Falls Creek and the township are municipal customers of the city.
On Wednesday, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said once the Act 537 Plan is approved by the DEP, the city will contract with an engineering firm.
“That engineering firm will design our plant and then construction will follow after that,” said Suplizio, noting construction is expected to begin in about two years.