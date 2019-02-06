SYKESVILLE — High school and college students who are residents of Sykesville are encouraged to apply for a council position that could help brighten their future.
At Monday evening’s Borough meeting, councilman Don Zimmerman asked if the Council had received any applicants for a “Junior Council Person.” President Mack Zimmerman said there are no applicants yet.
The JCP program provides youth in communities with leadership skills, and allows borough officials to serve as mentors. Since 2000, hundreds of students have participated in the JCP program in boroughs throughout Pennsylvannia, according to the PSAB’s website.
The idea for a JCP, a Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) program, came about in early December. Soon after, Solicitor C.J. Zwich came prepared with a draft resolution for the new position, which lists the requirements and expectations.
Councilman Zimmerman said there are several benefits for a student who gains experience in this program.
“They could learn how a municipal government works, leading to jobs with county and state agencies such as planners, economic development and community affairs,” he said.
The high school or college-age student must also be a Sykesville resident, Zimmerman said.
For more information, interested persons may call the Sykesville Borough Office at (814) 894-2406 or stop by 21 East Main Street. To learn more about the JCP program or PSAB, visit www.boroughs.org.
