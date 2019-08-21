RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Junior Council Person Evelyn Cobaugh of Elk County recently presented what she learned about the operation of boroughs at a Pennsylvania State Assocation of Boroughs meeting.
Cobaugh spoke of issues boroughs are facing, including getting people to serve on councils, giving the public a voice and getting youth involved.
Ridgway Mayor Guillermo Udarbe said the two junior council persons will be evaluated on these presentations at the end of the year.
Ridgway Skate ParkCouncilman Sam MacDonald asked Ridgway Borough Police Chief Ralph Tettis about any issues he has encountered at the Ridgway Skate Park that opened this summer.
Tettis said “a few” phone calls about things like littering, youth not wearing helmets, park benches getting painted and noise complaints have been received.
Since the park is a borough property, MacDonald says, council wants to make sure the RBPD has everything it needs, should it have to ban anyone from the park.
Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth was not in attendance, but council mentioned she applied for a Women Who Care grant through the Elk County Community Foundation to improve Ridgway parks.
Manager’s reportRidgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said the Spruce Street sewer replacement project’s mobilization will begin Sept. 9, and laying pipe by Sept. 23. It is projected that workers will be putting down concrete, curbs and sidewalks by Nov. 4.
In light of the flooding in Ridgway this summer, McCurdy said he is working with Elk County EMS to look at things more closely.
“When the river hits flood stage, the alarms go out, but it’s too late,” he said, adding they are working on developing in-advance alerts.
McCurdy has also been looking into the Strategic Management Planning Program, an audit that would be done of the borough, pointing out ways it can improve with financials, staffing, blight and other issues.
“We are always asking ourselves, ‘Are we doing the best we can with what we have?’” McCurdy said. “This will help us identify that, and give us a fresh set of eyes on how to do things.”
Council entered into a winter traffic services agreement with PennDOT, which says the borough will receive $15,000 for shoveling the sidewalks on the PennDOT bridges in the winter.