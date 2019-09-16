SYKESVILLE — A “Junk in the Trunk” sale is set for Stahl Park in Sykesville Saturday Sept. 28.
The rummage sale will be a fundraiser for the park. It will be staged by the Stahl Park Recreation Board.
“We’re always working on improvements for the park. We’re trying to get some trees trimmed, paint and update some of the playground equipment...” Board member Beth Saxman said.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. with no set end time for vendors. As long as people are coming and going, vendors will be allowed to keep selling. All vendors are welcome; yard sale items, rummage sale, bake sale, crafts, and more.
Options for vendors will be to sell out of their trunk, from a table, or at one of the park tables.
A trunk will cost $10 to park, a table brought by a vendor will cost $20, and to use a table at the park is $25. The tables at the park are picnic tables under a pavilion. There are a limited number of picnic tables, so they will be allotted on a first come first serve basis. Most people are expected to bring their own tables, so there are still plenty of picnic table spaces left.
About 15 to 20 vendors have already signed up for the sale. Vendors are a combination of yard-salers, UsBorne Books, Bath Fitters, a candle company, and similar vendors.
The idea for the Junk in the Trunk sale originated with board president Rick Canton.
“We were tossing around ideas about two years ago. It’s hard to have yard sales in Sykesville because not many people come, but we thought if we bring it all to one place maybe people will show up,” Saxman said.
The park board will also have information available about other upcoming events in the park, like the trunk or treat for Halloween, or the park decorating event in November.