DuBOIS — “Jurassic Saturday — The Sequel,” returned to Doolittle’s Dinosaurs this past weekend to raise money for the 2020 DuBois Area United Way campaign.
Doolittle’s Dinosaurs, a dinosaur museum at Rice’s Doolittle Station on Rich Highway in DuBois, teamed up once again with Jurassic Parksburgh to bring what they called a second “Dino-Mite” Jurassic event. Doolittle’s Dinosaurs opened in January and has more than 25 dinosaurs represented, including carnivores, herbivores, hatchlings emerging from their eggs, animatronic dinosaurs, and even a few “Dinos” that children can ride.
Jurassic Parksburgh, based in western Pennsylvania, started as a group of friends who cosplayed characters from the Jurassic movies, according to Edmund A. Porta, who cosplays as Vic Hoskins of Jurassic World with Jurassic Parksburgh cosplay group. The Pittsburgh Zoo had a dinosaur exhibit a few years ago and they went there to take photos for fun, but as they improved their costumes and added new members, they were invited back to the zoo officially for photo ops with the guests.
Jurassic Parksburgh has also appeared at a local movie theater for the premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and have attended other local events such as Jurassic trivia night and museum events.
Now, Jurassic Parksburgh has a partnership with Doolittle’s.
In July, Jurassic Parksburgh appeared at Doolittle’s Dinosaurs for the first time ever and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. The guests loved the first event in July so much, the group was asked to return to DuBois, said Porta.
Some of the characters people saw this past Saturday included main characters from both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World — John Hammond, Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Robert Muldoon from Jurassic Park; Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Zia Rodriguez from Jurassic World, along with several members of park staff team to ensure the dinosaurs are safe and healthy.
In addition to Jurassic Parksburgh being back portraying favorite characters from the Jurassic movies, the Dino Detectives from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History also returned with interactive exhibits and animals from which children could learn, as well as real dinosaur facts and information.
There was also new entertainment on Saturday — a wood carving show by T&D Carvings of Brockport.
The July event was attended by approximately 1,000 people and raised more than $5,000 for the United Way. Details were unavailable yet regarding how much was raised Saturday.