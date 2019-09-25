“Jurassic Saturday — The Sequel,” is coming to Doolittle’s Dinosaurs this weekend and all to benefit the DuBois Area United Way, according to owner Dr. Jeffrey Rice.
Doolittle’s Dinosaurs, a dinosaur museum at Rice’s Doolittle Station located on Rich Highway in DuBois, is teaming up once again with Jurassic Parksburgh to bring what they call a second “Dino-Mite” Jurassic event this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Doolittle’s Dinosaurs, which opened in January, has more than 25 dinosaurs represented, including carnivores, herbivores, hatchlings emerging from their eggs, animatronic dinosaurs, and even a few “Dinos” that children can ride.
Jurassic Parksburgh started as a group of friends who cosplayed characters from the Jurassic movies, said Edmund A. Porta, who cosplays as Vic Hoskins of Jurassic World with Jurassic Parksburgh cosplay group.
Porta said the Pittsburgh Zoo had a dinosaur exhibit a few years ago and they went there to take photos for fun, but as they improved their costumes and added new members, they were invited back to the zoo officially for photo ops with the guests.
“We have also appeared at a local movie theater for the premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and have attended other local events such as Jurassic trivia night and museum events,” said Porta.
Now, Jurassic Parksburgh has a partnership with Doolittle’s.
“It has been wonderful working with Dr. Rice,” said Porta. “His passion for dinosaurs is apparent in the care he has put into Doolittle’s, and that passion is why we reached out to him about collaborating with Jurassic Parksburgh. Doolittle’s has some of the best animatronic dinosaurs around and Dr. Rice wants to add even more. We really encourage the local area to show him support in what he’s trying to do. Doolittle’s museum is a non-profit and we hope to add more attractions at future events and would love to feature local businesses and artists. We are looking forward to keeping this partnership going.”
In July, Jurassic Parksburgh appeared at Doolittle’s Dinosaurs for the first time ever and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
“Guests loved the first event in July so much, they asked for us to come back,” said Porta. “Our Jurassic Parksburgh team is so excited to be returning and we can’t wait to see everyone.”
Some of the characters people will see Saturday include main characters from both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World — John Hammond, Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Robert Muldoon from Jurassic Park; Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Zia Rodriguez from Jurassic World, along with several members of park staff team to ensure the dinosaurs are safe and healthy.
“The team does a wonderful job making people believe their favorite movies are coming to life,” said Porta. “We do our best to make sure our costumes look as close to the movies as possible, and we stay in character all day. The kids love having the photo taken with their favorite characters, which is always free to do.”
In addition to Jurassic Parksburgh being back portraying everyone’s favorite characters from the Jurassic movies, the Dino Detectives from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History will be back with interactive exhibits and animals for children to learn from, along with real dinosaur facts and information.
Partnering with Carnegie Museum of Natural History provides attendees an opportunity to see some of what the museum has to offer, said Porta, noting “it has been a wonderful partnership.”
There will also be new entertainment this time including a wood carving show by T&D Carvings of Brockport.
Admission will once again be $5 at the door and free for children ages 3 and under and, once again, all of the proceeds will benefit the DuBois Area United Way.
The July event was attended by approximately 1,000 people and raised more than $5,000 for the United Way, said Rice, noting he is hoping for more this time.
Although Rice enjoys providing fun for the whole family and promoting tourism, he also likes donating to the United Way.
“I mean it’s a fabulous organization and it helps local nonprofits, which they need the money in these times,” said Rice. “All of the nonprofits do good work, and I really would like to see them flourish. It’s only a little I can do but every little bit helps. I encourage other people to do other events that help subsidize them.”
United Way Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio expressed his appreciation to Rice and all of his employees, who made the first Jurassic Saturday a success.
“I had the opportunity to see firsthand how busy it was and what a great event they brought to the area in addition to having all of the proceeds go to the DuBois Area United Way,” said Suplizio. “It’s a special way that Dr. Rice gives back to the community and helps out the less fortunate in our area while providing such an enjoyable event for the community. Where else are you going to do that in a small town like ours? You’d have to travel a very far distance to make this happen. So my hat’s off to Dr. Rice for his efforts and also bringing it back for the community once again.”
To help with parking at Doolittle’s, there will be a free shuttle bus running from Miller Home in Falls Creek.