BROOKVILLE — After five hours of deliberation the jury could not come to a unanimous decision on the fate of Glenn E. Tetro, 58, of Summerville, Wednesday at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Before declaring a hung jury, Jefferson County Judge John H. Foradora sent the 12 members of the jury back to the jury room to deliberate some more in the hopes that they might be able to come to a decision on the charges. The jury returned just before midnight with a split decision. Tetro was found guilty some charges and not guilty on others.
Tetro is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl over a four-year period. Co-founder of Brookville Behavioral Health, he is charged with five counts of Rape/Person Less Than 13 (F1), five counts of Indecent Deviate Sexual Intercourse (F1), five counts of Statutory Sexual Assault (F2) and 32 counts of Indecent Assault/Person Less Than 13 (M1). He had originally been charged with 215 counts before some charges were dropped earlier in the week.
The jury heard testimony from state Trooper Derek Weaver and from Tetro himself Wednesday.
During Weaver’s time on the stand, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett played several portions of the taped interview Weaver conducted with Tetro after reading him his Miranda rights. During the interview Tetro is heard telling the state trooper that the victim was obsessed with sex from the young age of 4 and describe a couple of instances when she had either touched herself or touched him inappropriately.
When asked during the interview why the victim at the age of 15 or 16 told her mother that he had touched her, Tetro responded that the victim’s mother kept asking her three or four times if he had touched her before the victim said yes. He said she (the mother) kept asking and suggested that the victim might have thought she gave the wrong answer” and so finally said yes.
As the tape played, jurors could hear state Trooper William Craddock enter the interview room and begin to ask Tetro questions about what was said during the two phone calls the victim made to the defendant. The calls, Weaver testified, had been made in the presence of himself and the county detective.
Tetro is heard saying that the victim asked for help sorting stuff out, noting that he was filling the dual roles of father and therapist. As the troopers press for more details on the conversations and finally tell Tetro “we heard everything on those phone calls,” Tetro is heard telling the troopers that the interview is over.
The calls were made on February 20, 2018, and Feb. 27, 2018. Weaver testified that the defendant’s cellphone was processed and the analysis confirmed contacts and that he had obtained a search warrant for the phone.
During recross, Tetro’s attorney Matthew Thomas Ness, of Worgul, Sarna & Ness, Criminal Defense Attorneys, LLC in Pittsburgh, asked Weaver if he asked the victim who else she told about the alleged molestation. Weaver said not every question is asked during the interview process but once a case is determined to go to trial the troopers go over everything with a fine tooth comb.
Ness also questioned the use of the victim to gather information from the defendant, noting that Tetro was not told the phone calls were being taped nor was he given his Miranda rights at that time.
Weaver replied that Miranda rights only apply when the suspect is in custody and an interrogation was going on. Ness and Weaver disagreed on the words interview and interrogation being interchangeable, as Ness called the interview an interrogation. Weaver said the police just wanted the facts and they talked over the calls with the victim before she made them because it would be a “horrifying experience” to talk to the person who you believe is your abuser and would make her nervous.
Ness asked why all the cloak and dagger with the phone calls and Weaver replied, “Believe it or not Mr. Ness, in my profession people lie to us.”
In the redirect, Burkett asked Weaver if legal procedures and statutes that govern such calls were followed and Weaver said yes. Ness had brought up that Weaver had not gotten the judge’s signature for the wiretap but the law doesn’t require the judge’s signature, but rather the district attorney’s. Burkett had signed the orders.
With Weaver’s testimony the prosecution rested and Ness called Tetro to the stand.
He testified that when he and his wife were going through a divorce and custody battle that she allegedly threatened him, accusing him of not wanting to pay child support and saying she’d have the victim tell the court that he had molested her.
When asked if he was worried about that, he said no and when asked why not, he said because he was sure the “court would see through that BS.”
Tetro also testified that during the phone calls with the victim he was initially excited to hear from her again. “I raised her my whole life. She was my daughter.”
He testimony on the phone calls implied that any alleged admission of guilt was him simply being a therapist. She “believed she was confronting her abuser. The worst thing you can do is tell them they’re a liar or not believe them.”
He said when talking to the victim he realized the “sword” his ex-wife had “stabbed him in the back” had ended up in the victim’s “heart.” Then he said it was like King Arthur and he was the “only one able to pull it out.”
He testified he was not confessing on the phone calls but “agreeing with what her situation was.”
He said he didn’t invoke his rights during the interview with Weaver because he “didn’t do anything wrong” and “had nothing to hide.” Tetro added that he wanted to give Weaver the “full picture” and “let him do his job.”
Under cross examination, Burkett brought up instances that he said showed Tetro lying to the officers and noting that Tetro lied when it suited him.
Ness closed noting that there was no forensic evidence in the case against Tetro. He also questioned why it took so long for the victim to come forward and noted that the state police seemed to believe the victim on her word alone.
In Burkett’s closing statement, he noted that Tetro’s comments on the phone calls were collaboration of the victim’s allegations. He referred in part to when the victim asked about getting counseling which Tetro at first agrees with but when she asks if it would be OK to talk with a counselor about Tetro, he suggests that he counsel her, something that he admitted on the stand was not the norm for therapists to suggest.
Burkett noted that Tetro had the chance in the police interview to make it right but didn’t, saying instead he lied for his own benefit.
