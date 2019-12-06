PUNXSUTAWNEY — Just Us for the Animals will host its sixth annual Animal Rescue Benefit at Punxsutawney Moose Club #954 Dec. 14.
Lynn Porada of JUFTA said the event was initiated by Mel Petrosky when her cat went missing six years ago. Last year, it raised around $7,000, and is aiming to reach $10,000 this year.
“Donations and the amount we raise have both gone up each year,” she said.
People very much enjoy “pet photos with Santa,” Porada said, offered from 1-3 p.m. Pet owners can bring whatever pet they choose, whether it be a dog, cat, horse, pig, goat, bunny or others, and sit on Santa’s lap for a photo.
Entertainment from the band “Almost Mulberry” will begin at 6 p.m. Food and appetizers are included in the $10 cover charge. A basket raffle of more than 150 items will be held, consisting of giveaways from local businesses.
This event helps the rescue start the new year with much-needed funding, Porada adds.
JUFTA, a spay-and-neuter and foster organization operating out of Punxsutawney and New Bethlehem, also helps animals in need in other areas, Porada said, including DuBois, St. Marys, Ridgway, Reynoldsville, Brookville and other communities.
“Our clinics are offered for anyone willing to travel — we do this for everybody,” she said. “A lot of our kitties are from outside of this area.”
JUFTA has about 40 cats in foster care right now, Porada said. It also hosts three spay-and-neuter clinics per month, thanks to Dr. Emily Rapp of Animal Hospital of Punxsutawney and Dr. Becky Morrow of Frankie’s Friends in New Kensington.
JUFTA is still welcoming raffle-basket donations. Those interested in donating can call 814-249-3665, message the JUFTA Facebook page or email justusfta@gmail.com.