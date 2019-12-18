PUNXSUTAWNEY — Santa came to the Punxsutawney Moose Lodge last weekend for pet photo shoots to benefit a local non-profit organization.
Just Us For the Animals held its sixth annual Santa Pet Shoot Saturday afternoon. The annual event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.
This local animal organization is different from the shelters in the area, because it has no physical location. JUFTA is run by Lynn Porada and Stephanie Bonanno with the help of foster homes for animals. The two have about 25 years of animal rescue between them, according to Porada.
They help animals by hosting low-cost spay and neuter clinics, and finding foster homes for stray animals until they can be placed in permanent homes. The spay and neuter clinics are held monthly. They cover the Punxsutawney and New Bethlehem area with their services. Some of the clinics will help 40 to 50 cats in one day.
This fundraiser goes a long way each year to helping them achieve this without a location to house the animals.
“They don’t have a physical location, it’s all run strictly by these two ladies and all of their fosters,” said Rebecca Osborn, who fosters for JUFTA.
Porada and Bonanno work to trap strays around the area to get them spayed and neutered to lower the population of stray animals. They will work as hard as they can to find a home for an animals that needs someplace to go.
“I’ve crawled through the bushes at 10:30 at night because a little old couple found a mom and kittens under their porch and didn’t’ know what to do,” Osborn said. “Lynn’s in the bushes meowing like a cat trying to get the kittens out because we trapped mom, but mom was feral and now we can’t get the kittens out.”
Frankie’s Friends conducts a mobile clinic once a month for cats. The Punxsutawney Animal Hospital also hold clinics for JUFTA. Osborn said she has fostered dozens of cats and three dogs in the two years she’s been fostering.
Both Porada and Bonanno work full-time jobs, but always make time for the animals, even taking calls at all hours of the night about animals being found.
“If you can’t volunteer, donate. If you can’t donate, foster. If you can’t foster, educate. Just something as simple as sharing their posts to get these animals adopted,” Osborn said. “There’s always something you can do if you don’t have the money.”