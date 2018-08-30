PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney organization has become a “bridge” between a bad situation and a good home for local cats and dogs.
“Just Us for the Animals,” started in 2013, is a spay and neuter organization operated out of Punxsutawney and New Bethlehem.
Lynn Porada, who is one of the seven fosters for JUFTA, said it started out as an affordable spay and neuter clinic option for pet owners, and became a foster organization when several kittens needed homes.
Throughout the “trap and release” process, the organization would end up with kittens that had nowhere to go, Porada said. Pretty soon, they began taking in and fostering kittens, and there are now 80 JUFTA foster kittens that need a home.
In the beginning, the group was raising money on their own to pay for the spaying and neutering of animals, and even paid for cats to be “fixed” out of their own pockets, Porada said.
Since the group does not have a facility, the best they can do is pay for the cats and dogs to be “fixed,” make sure they’re fully vetted and find someone to give them a good home, she said.
Once a month, they bring a mobile unit to Punxsutawney and New Bethlehem, Porada said. Dr. Becky Marra, who runs Frankie’s Friends cat rescue in New Kensington, operates the mobile unit, spaying and neutering between 50-60 cats per visit.
Dr. Rapp of the Punxsutawney Animal Hospital also “fixes” dogs for the organization once a month.
“Spaying and neutering saves lives,” she said. “You’re not having unwanted kittens suffering outside. It keeps unwanted pets from being born who have nowhere to go. We promote spaying and neutering because that’s the only way it will help keep overpopulation down.”
Volunteers also just held a clinic at the Punxsutawney Animal Hospital Aug. 24, where 10 dogs and 20 cats were “fixed” at an affordable cost, Porada said.
Hosting these spay and neuter clinics is a way to give pet owners an affordable option, and save future animals from being homeless.
“The bottom line is, there is nowhere for these animals to go,” she said. “If you support people like us who are trying to fix these outside cats and dogs, that’s more room for the ones that are already here.”
People can help by making monetary donations, sponsoring a spay and neuter clinic, donating cat litter or cat food or even just attending a fundraiser, Porada said.
The group’s biggest fundraiser will be Dec. 8 at the Punxsutawney Moose lodge, where almost 300 raffle items will be offered.
For more information, visit the JUFTA Facebook page or email justusfta@gmail.com to find out how to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.