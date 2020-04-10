DuBOIS — The DuBois City Police Department’s newest officer, Ace, a Belgian Malinois trained as a dual-purpose K-9 for narcotics, apprehension and tracking, scored his first drug arrest on his second day on the job.
“This is something I’ve been waiting for for a long time,” said Chief Blaine Clark, on the arrival of Ace two weeks ago. “I can’t wait to really start hitting the streets hard with him to combat the drug problem in the area. That’s number one on my list. Number two on my list is that Ace will be a great ambassador for our department so we can start bridging that gap even better between the community and the police department.”
Ace has been training with his handler, Officer Zayne Rhed daily.
“We are adapting Ace to the community and the department,” said Clark. “He’s been on the streets and we’ve used him a few times around some vehicles. He’s actually already gotten some drugs out of a vehicle that he sniffed.”
“He’s a great tool for the City of DuBois,” said Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “We’re pleased to have Ace on board because what we have said from day one is that we’re not going to put up with any more drugs in our community. We’re showing the citizens we’ve had enough. That being said, we also know the drugs come in from all over and we want Ace to be used not only in the City of DuBois but also Sandy Township and the surrounding areas. In fact, the first drug arrest with Ace started in Sandy Township as a trespassing incident. We’re so intertwined.”
A traffic stop, said Clark, led to Officer Rhed having probable cause to run Ace around the vehicle.
“The dog hit on the vehicle and drugs and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle,” said Clark. “It was a minute amount in comparison, but that’s a good thing because he smelled a small amount.”
Narcotic training for Ace began the week of Feb. 3 and was completed by March 15. Shortly after, Rhed started what was to be 80 hours of intensive training and certification at the Phillips Command Dogs facility in Olean, New York, where Ace was purchased.
Rhed said his training was shortened due to the fact that Ace already had about 1 1/2 years of training before Rhed arrived.
“Just like I tell everyone else, he’s still training me,” said Rhed. “They teach you from day one in the Academy to always trust your dog. And I found that out quick. I mean, you have to pick up on his certain actions that he does. Like when he’s doing a drug sniff, he’ll start breathing heavily and then he’ll start air scenting and his ears go back, which means he’s getting into the scent, but he hasn’t located the scent yet. And then once he finds the source of the scent, he gives indicators to the officers.”
Now that the police department has K-9 Ace, officers are realizing how valuable he really is, said Rhed.
“I know my first night with him, every time we had a domestic, we thought that a weapon was used, but we ended up ultimately not making an arrest due to the fact that there wasn’t a crime,” said Rhed. “There were so many conflicting stories, nobody got injured. Somebody had gotten threatened with a baseball bat with a blade attached to it. So Ace is trained in article search and evidence recovery, which means the guy ended up ditching the item, I ended up finding it. But the moral of the story is he’s trained to locate things like that and not disturb it. So if we would have needed to, we could have quarantined the area. And then I could have sent him in and what he does is he goes and locates it. He’ll lay down and look at it and won’t touch it.”
After their work day is over, Rhed said he takes Ace home with him and treats him like any other pet.
“He likes my two other dogs, they play all of the time,” said Rhed.
Ace’s favorite rewards as a K-9 officer are tug toys and squeaky tennis balls.
“When Ace is working, he doesn’t even know that he’s finding drugs or biting somebody, it’s all play to him,” said Rhed. “And Ace does it because he wants me to be happy. He works for me to be happy to reward him. So to him it’s a game.”