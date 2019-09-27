The 5K Run/Walk for PA Wounded Warriors, hosted by Stoltz Family Dealership, will be held Sunday in DuBois, according to organizers.
The course, which takes place on Beaver Drive and the DuBois Walkway, is fast and flat.
“Day of” registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 1 p.m. Beverages and lunch will be provided after the race at the dealership located at 806 Beaver Drive.
Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for youth under the age of 12.
As always, all active and current reserves in the military run for free, compliments of the Stoltz family.
All proceeds will benefit the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors organization. This non-profit 501©3 organization was started by the late Major General Gerald Sajer and his wife, Helen, in 2006 to support and assist wounded warriors and their families as the soldiers returned from deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to their website.
They started out by visiting wounded soldiers and their families in Washington D.C., then invited them for a relaxing weekend at their farm in Adams County. As the word spread, PAWW began to work with the Lebanon VA Hospital to address other veteran needs. Ten years later PAWW has grown tremendously thanks to the generous support of Pennsylvanians and in our statewide capability to assist wounded warriors, veterans in crisis and their families.
They are an independent organization and not affiliated with any other veterans support organization, nor do they receive any funds from them.
Their unpaid volunteer staff consists of an elected board of directors who meet monthly and provide general direction to the organization. They also have a growing number of unpaid volunteers who support the organization in a variety of ways.
There will be male and female divisions in Sunday’s 5K Run/Walk: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-plus.
Trophies will be given to first overall male and female, up to three awards per division, based on number of pre-registrations.
This is the link to register online: https://rebrand.ly/stoltz5k
For more information, call 814-371-3333 or email: shawn.schaffer@stoltzcars.com or pete.fairman@stoltzcars.com.