RIDGWAY — A third annual run/walk event in memory of a Ridgway Area School District nurse is set for Sept. 21.
The “R.I.O.T” — Run, Inspire, Overcome, Teach — 5k Run/Walk will be at Ridgway Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School’s cross country course.
The run has been held annually in memory of Michele Spence, a RASD nurse of many years.
Spence was a nurse at the Ridgway Middle/High School. After she lost her battle against Multiple Myeloma in 2015, a scholarship fund was established in her memory.
The scholarship is awarded annually to one of Ridgway’s graduating seniors who chose a career in the health field, as Spence did. The race proceeds help grow and sustain the scholarship.
In the past the race had been held the first weekend in April. After two years of rain, snow and cold temperatures on that date, the committee decided to move the event to the fall.
On the day of the event, registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in seven different age groups, and also to the top male and female winners. Registration forms are available at the Ridgway Middle/High School office, Kamats and Wolfanger on Erie Avenuein St. Marys and the Johnsonburg Press Office.
Those who have questions or would like a registration form may contact Anita Wolfanger at wolfanger@windstream.net.