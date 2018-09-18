JOHNSONBURG — Nearly 100 supporters gathered Sunday at the Johnsonburg Community Center to remember loved ones, offer hope, and raise awareness and funding for suicide prevention.
Funds raised will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a national organization which invests in new research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy and supports survivors of suicide loss.
Before the 5K walk began, Alyse Martinez, event organizer, thanked the sponsors of the event and said the event is called Out of the Darkness with the intent of removing the stigma associated with suicide, talk about suicide and find support.
Jennifer Sikora, area director for AFSP of Western Pennsylvania, who lost her sister 17 years ago, thanked everyone for coming out to support those who’ve lost a loved one and to provide help and hope for people who need treatment.
Martinez, who lost her mother in 2012 said, “We have been doing this for three years with AFSP, as a tribute to our mom. Our family wanted to turn our grief into something positive.”
Martinez said, “Whether you personally struggle or have lost a loved one and for whatever reason you chose to come out to walk, I hope you find this healing.”
Team Ethan, the top fund raising team for the event read a poem of remembrance before leading the walk and holding the suicide prevention banner.
Participants wore buttons with names of lost loved ones and honor bead necklaces showing their personal connection to the cause. Children stopped for a temporary tattoo by a mother who lost her son. Music, water, and pizza were provided and AFSP provided bandanas to pets.
A community resource fair included Cen-Clear, Clarion Psychiatric Center, Community Care, Dickinson Center, The Meadows and the Pennsylvania National Guard Family Program.
The 5K walk was not a competition. Walkers and their pets walked at their own pace and were not required to finish.
According to Martinez, the event so far has raised $9,000 and the online page will remain open to accept donations until Dec. 31. People wishing to donate can go to www.afsp.org/elkcounty.
Persons in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
