BROCKWAY — Every year during this community’s Four of July observance, thousands of people walk through the town, with many things to see. Usually, though, the primary thing they can smell is good ole chicken on the grill.
Independence Day begins bright and early for Brockway Area Kaimanns cookers, who begin their chicken loading process at 4 a.m. that day in preparation for their annual chicken barbecue.
The Kaimann’s Club is a nonprofit organization that raises money locally, and then focuses on putting it back into the Brockway community in various ways.
Jim Krug is the Kaimann’s chairman of the chicken barbecue that takes place each year at Brockway’s 4th of July Celebration. The dinner comes with a roll and dessert.
The day starts out with about seven people taking supplies to the cooking location, Krug said. The fire starts at 6 a.m., and around 7 a.m., they begin to put chickens on the charcoal. By 11 in the morning, the cooks are taking the last chickens off the grill. The pit used holds 700 chickens at a time.
The Fourth of July Celebration is in its 52nd year, and seems to get bigger as time goes on.
“It’s good for the community to see a local organization making the chicken,” Krug said. “It’s more of a longstanding tradition, and it’s just what we do.”
Each year, they sell about 1200 chicken dinners, Krug said. Cooking them is a process, and involves separating the right and left wings, and tucking the wing while it is cooking to keep it from burning.
“If you’re in Brockway right around 7 or 7:30, the chicken smells up the whole town,” he said.
The chickens are always local, coming from Fremer’s Market of Brockway or Martino’s Bi-Lo.
The Kaimanns Club has 97 members, 21 of whom are senior members.
“Everything we aquire from our funds comes from local people, and everything we do is local,” Krug said. “So, why not help the people supplying us?”
Other Kaimmans community efforts include the building of the kiddie pool in Brockway, pavillions and the gazebo at Toby Terrace. They also provide local scholarships.
Asked if they foresee expanding their chicken effort at any point, Krug said they are happy with the number 1200. It allows other organizations selling food to also do well, like the Boy Scout Troops who sell chicken fingers. And since they finish cooking in late morning, it gives Kaimanns members the chance to enjoy the holiday with their families, too.
Dan Fremer of Fremer’s Market said they do a lot of catering this time of year, for occasions like the Fourth of July and graduation parties. The chickens for the Kaimanns’ barbecue come from Imler’s Poultry of Duncansville.
Fremer’s is a family-run business that opened in 1993. They cater many events in Elk, Clearfield and Jefferson Counties.
“There are a lot of people who come from all over to eat that chicken barbecue,” he said. “The Kaimanns do a good job of cooking it. Its just a big day here in Brockway.”
