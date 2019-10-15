RIDGWAY — A Kane man who allegedly threatened an Elk County Children and Youth Services worker is confined in the Elk County Jail and waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 9.
David Keith Plants, 34, of Kane, is charged with making terroristic threats and two counts of intimidating a witness/victim to withhold testimony, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office Sept. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an employee of Elk County CYS reported that the agency, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is involved in an active investigation involving Plants and sexual-abuse allegations made against him.
The Elk County CYS employee contacted Plants Sept. 25 seeking financial information needed for a form, since Plants’ child is in placement with the agency, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Plants reportedly said, “None of your business,” using profanities, and said someone better talk to his step-son and, “Tell him to quit lying about me.”
Plants then allegedly said, “I will go to jail for murder before I go to jail for sexual abuse.” The worker asked “Murder who?” to which Plants reportedly said, “Anyone involved.”
Plants also allegedly told the agent, “I don’t know who you think you are. It will be the last of it,” and that she is not to contact him or go to his house again without a court order, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Plants’ $50,000 bail was revoked Oct. 9, according to court dockets. His formal arraignment is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Nov. 4.