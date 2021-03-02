ST. MARYS — A Kane man is facing a felony charge after he was allegedly caught with heroin and an illegal firearm.
Dakota Michael Depto, 19, of Kane, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 24. Bail was set at $7,500.
A Pennsylvania Game Commission officer pulled into a game land parking lot on Johnsonburg Road Feb. 24, where he reportedly saw a black Dodge Ram truck parked with two men inside. The officer approached the truck and noticed the front seat passenger appeared to be under the influence of a substance, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He noted he was allegedly lethargic, and his eyes were bloodshot. The driver’s license identified Depto, whom the PGC officer felt was being deceptive.
The PGC then requested assistance from the City of St. Marys Police Department and K9 Officer Nando, who was deployed to the exterior of the truck, and reportedly alerted to the presence of illegal drug odors. Depto provided police with a small black box with a small bud of marijuana, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The two men gave police permission to search the truck, where one bent and burnt spoon was located, indicative of drug paraphernalia or possibly heroin use, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The PGC officer began to search Depto, when he reportedly felt what was a handgun in his pants. While police removed the handgun, they also reportedly found an empty glassine bag, a glassine bag with heroin inside of it and paraphernalia items. Inside of his underwear was also an uncapped syringe and needle and another capped needle and syringe, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police said the Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol was not entered as stolen or registered to the defendant, who did not possess a concealed carry permit.
Depto’s preliminary hearing is set for March 23 at Jacob’s office.