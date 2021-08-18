HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP — A Kane man has been jailed following an alleged altercation that occurred in Highland Township in July.
David Andrew Campbell, 36, of Kane, is charged with strangulation – applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree, a second-degree misdemeanor of simple assault, driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 25.
State police in Ridgway were dispatched to a Highland Road residence in Elk County July 25 for reports of a woman fleeing the residence following an altercation. Police met the woman at Highland Hotel, who reportedly said that Campbell became physical with her by grabbing her arm and proceeding to restrict her neck with two hands, when she nearly lost consciousness, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman allegedly showed signs of physical injury on her left arm and neck. The woman said she broke free and went to the road, where a passing person brought her to the hotel to call police.
While driving to the Highland Road residence, police allegedly spotted Campbell driving an F-150 truck, and attempted to follow it. The truck accelerated and was unable to be located until it was later parked near the Highland Hotel with no operator. Campbell returned to the residence per request and was then arrested. He was allegedly visibly under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a blood draw, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Campbell waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Aug. 11. Bail is set at $15,000.