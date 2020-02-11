ST MARYS — A Kane man and a Kersey woman face charges in connection with a trespassing incident.
Tyler Andrew Santaniello, 27, of Kane, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin's office Jan. 30.
Danielle Marie Coudriet, 21, of Kersey, also faces the third-degree felony charge of criminal trespassing.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 319 Charles St. Jan. 30 following a report of unwanted people in the upstairs apartment. The landlord reportedly said the tenant was in jail and nobody should be there, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police discovered Santaniello and Coudriet inside the apartment. The two allegedly tried to leave the scene, but were stopped by police and the landlord.
An investigation reportedly showed that Coudriet and Santaniello remained inside the apartment, knowing they were not permitted. During a search of Santaniello, police allegedly discovered the schedule III substance Buprenorphine and a Ziploc bag with methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Santaniello and Coudriet are both confined in the Elk County Jail. Bail was set at $15,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Jacob's office.