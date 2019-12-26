JOHNSONBURG — A Kane woman faces felony charges after she allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house and accessed his credit-card information.
Samantha Marie Gustafson, 25, of Kane, is charged with a second-degree felony count of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and two third-degree felony counts of identity theft, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 11.
Johnsonburg Borough Police received a call about a break-in Sept. 25, and went to 321 Mill St. to investigate the man’s claim, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The door frame had appeared to be altered, since the wooden door was split from force reportedly being applied to it when it was locked. The man told police his mail was laying on the coffee table, but pin numbers for his credit were missing.
The victim told police he believed his ex girlfriend, Gustafson, broke into his house. He said there was allegedly an ongoing issue with her opening credit card accounts and taking a loan out in his name without his permission, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Gustafson’s vehicle was reportedly spotted behind his house earlier that day. She moved out of the Mill Street residence two weeks prior.
The amount of money taken through Discover totaled $3,472.83, and the loan was taken out for $5,000 using the victim’s identity, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The cost of damage to the victim’s residence reportedly totals $8,625.
A witness reportedly saw Gustafson on the victim’s property again Sept. 27, where she was arrested for trespassing. She allegedly admitted to opening bank accounts in the victim’s name, stealing his laptop and mail and said she would pay him back, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Gustafson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8, 2020 at Martin’s office.