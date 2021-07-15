DuBOIS — Karen Brown has been named executive director of DuBois Continuum of Care Community.
Previously, she was assistant administrator at DuBois Nursing Home for five years. Brown is a graduate of Penn State University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in health policy and administration. Following college, she worked for a pharmacy that served long-term care facilities.
She went on to complete an administrator-in-training program, then obtained her Nursing Home Administrator license, which she has had for 11 years. While completing her hours needed for the administrator-in-training program, she worked as a business office manager for a long-term care facility. Including her pharmacy work, Brown has nearly 15 years of experience in longterm care.
Brown and her husband, Buddy, live in Falls Creek and have two children, Alexis and Cody. Both children like to play sports and are active in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. Her family enjoys being outside — swimming or gardening and they especially enjoy family time spent at the beach.