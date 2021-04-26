ST. MARYS — More than just a local business owner, Karen Mohney cherishes her St. Marys roots and continuously aims to give back to the place she calls home.
Mohney attended St. Mary Parochial and Elk County Christian schools before achieving an administrative secretarial degree from Central Pennsylvania Business College. She worked at Keystone Powdered Metal for 10 years following college.
She and her husband, Lance Mohney, are high school sweethearts, having married in 1984. She was a stay-at-home mom of her three children –Eric, Laura and Andrew –where she says she made “everything from scratch,” including baby food.
Being a part of the community has always been instilled in Mohney. Her love for books urged her to serve on the St. Marys Library Board for more than 20 years. She also served on the St. Marys Area Ambulance board for more than 10 years. She was the founder of the “Books on Foot Program,” delivering books to people in their homes, as well as nursing homes. She was also an avid part of the social committee at Sacred Heart Church, starting its Easter Egg Hunt.
“Whatever I did, I wanted to do it in St. Marys,” she said.
Having always loved to cook, opening a business like Tablespoons Cafe and Deli on Erie Avenue in 2015 was the right move for Mohney. She is a “strict measurer” and recipe follower purely by memory.
It’s always been the goal, she said, to bring a “personal touch” to the food, while engaging with the customers and knowing many by name. It’s important to be in business with someone she trusts, Mohney said, with her son Andrew as the cafe manager.
Tablespoons specializes in staple dishes like its variety of salads and a traditional German dish, liver dumplings.
“When you are doing something for the community that they like, they will keep coming back,” she said.
She hopes she has been an inspiration as a mother, said Mohney, encouraging her children to give back to their community, taking them to deliver books with her when they were younger. She notes that she also has three grandchildren.
Mohney said she believes her father is “always still with her,” including when her son, Eric, was deployed four times while in the U.S. Army. Her mother, Catherine “Peanie” Brennen, is a major helper at the cafe.
Her sisters, Beth and Annemarie, are her best friends and what she calls “advisors,” bouncing ideas off of each other about things like decorations and the cafe menu.
While the children were growing up, the Mohneys were uniquely part of the “Bucktail Reenactors” group, traveling to other states to battlefield locations, always dressing the part and even sleeping in canvas tents.
“It was a great learning experience, and something they’ll never forget,” she said.
A major passion of Mohney’s is contributing to youth, including efforts of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, making a donation whenever possible.
“Children are our future,” she said. “I want children to be fed, educated and happy. They should never be worried.”
Running a restaurant throughout a pandemic was something Mohney never thought she’d experience.
“We have a great, loyal group of staff here,” she said. “The community support and our regulars is what got us through.”