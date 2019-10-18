RIDGWAY — Elk County caterer and personal chef Kate Segat of Ridgway held a soft opening for her temporary retail location Monday.
Segat’s catering, chef and event services business “Katering by Kate” has been in the process of developing its own brick-and-mortar location for a while now, she said.
The retail shop — offering baked goods like bagels, mini pies, danishes, cupcakes and cookies, dried teas, coffee from The Creative Cup and locally-sourced products like jellies and jams — is open now at 10 South Mill Ave. in Ridgway. Once the other half of the building is finished, including Segat’s kitchen and office, counter area and other spaces, the business will move to that side and reopen, hopefully by the first of the new year.
Once in the permanent location, which will primarily provide carry-out and catering services, Segat says she will offer a rotating dinner menu, featuring ethnic foods and soups and sandwiches, as well as a few set menu items.
When Segat and her husband and business partner, Frank, moved to Ridgway in November 2017, they were talking about what to do after they retired, and saw a need in the community for this type of diverse business.
Segat was mainly participating in vendor shows, the Ridgway Farmer’s Market and utilizing online sales, she said.
Frank and his parents are from Italy, inspiring the Italian-themed meals that will be offered, Segat says.
“We want to bring diversity and different ethnic foods into Ridgway,” she said.
A main goal of Segat’s is to also feature local products, such as the canned goods from Big Maple Farms of Ridgway, honey from Nature’s Nectar Honey Farm and home-decor signs from Tiffany’s Sign Shack that line the walls in the shop. This gives crafty individuals a place to display their goods, she said, and gain more exposure.
Having the temporary shop will help Segat not only gain customer feedback on products, but give her an idea of how many baked goods she will need to produce once next door.
Segat also offers special orders like cakes, pies, trays and appetizers.
The shop is flourishing with pink colors and flamingo décor. Segat even has pink in her hair, and sports a pink apron, since it’s her favorite color.
The business logo is a flamingo in a chef’s hat, which Segat drew herself, stemming from an inside joke between her, her mother and best friend that has lasted about 12 years.
For more information, visit the Katering by Kate Facebook page, www.kateringbykate.net or call 814-580-9800.