RIDGWAY — An Elk County business owner attends the Ridgway Farmer’s Market faithfully every Tuesday, offering locally-made products and support to other area entrepreneurs.
Besides juggling being a wife and mother, Kate Segat of Ridgway runs her own catering, personal chef and event services business, “Katering by Kate.”
Segat is relatively new to the Ridgway area. She catered in Pittsburgh prior to moving there, doing events like holiday, birthday and Superbowl parties, as well as family reunions and student movie sets at Point Park University.
Segat, who has a degree in Culinary Arts and Kitchen Management, received a James Beard Foundation, Steven Scher Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Restaurateurs scholarship — only two are awarded nationally — while she was in school.
Moving to the area has given Segat and her husband the chance to remove themselves from corporate jobs and concentrate on their own personal businesses — something important to them as a family.
The market offers everything from herbs to baked goods and essential oils, crafts, teas and dog treats, plants, jellies and pickled vegetables.
“I source as much as I can locally,” Segat said of her baked goods. “I buy zucchini for my zucchini bread from one of the vendors there, jams for my jam-filled thumbprint cookies from another and eggs from a local farm. We all try to help each other out there. It’s a real sense of community.”
Segat makes everything from sweet treats like cakes, cookies and banana bread to made-from-scratch gnocchi, seven-cheese lasagna, award-winning chillis and sesame-crusted ahi tuna for catered events. She also offers vegetarian and dairy-free dishes.
Attending events like a farmer’s market helps support local vendors, which could be helping a family keep food on the table or send a child to soccer camp or dance lessons, Segat said.
“It’s important to support local businesses, because a lot of the money goes back into the community,” she said. “Local business owners are everyday people like you and me.”
When you purchase from a corporate company, very little money stays in the area, Segat said. She and her family buy locally-sourced products whenever they have the chance.
“A lot of time, thought and care goes into a family business,” she said. “I’ve always had the utmost respect for the amount of dedication it takes to run one successfully.”
The Ridgway Farmer’s Market is every Tuesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. throughout mid October. It’s held in the Elk County Chamber of Commerce parking lot, located at 300 Main St. in Ridgway. Anyone concerned about parking can pull right up to the stands, or park on South Broad Street by the courthouse after 4 p.m.
For more information, visit the Katering by Kate Facebook page or www.kateringbykate.net.w
