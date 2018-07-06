July has arrived, and local temperatures have been staying in the 80s recently, even climbing into the mid-90s on occasion.
One thing some people fail to remember is that heat affects animals, too — even more so since their fur coats are meant to keep them warm in the winter. High temperatures can be uncomfortable or even life threatening to them if precautions aren’t taken.
Despite the hype about the heat, reports have surfaced of dogs in cars in parking lots of local places like the DuBois Mall and Walmart on hot and humid summer days, with nothing but a slightly cracked window for air circulation.
Studies conducted by the American Veterinary Medical Association have shown that even when the temperature is only in the 70s, the temperature inside of a car can climb to a disturbing 90 degrees in just 10 minutes, even reaching above 100 after that.
Members of One Dog At a Time — a humane rescue group that works with law enforcement agencies to help animals in need — have also been spreading the word about being aware of the impact heat can have on animals.
ODAAT Founder Kari Coble said just like a person wouldn’t want to be left in a hot car, neither does an animal. She encourages people to do a test, sitting in their car with just a window cracked, and see how overheated and uncomfortable they become.
“If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them,” she said.
If they see a dog in a hot car, people are encouraged to take a few steps. First, call the local police. Second, take down the car’s license plate information. Thirdly, check nearby to see if they can find the owner. Then, wait with the dog until help arrives. As a last resort, if help doesn’t arrive, people are urged to break the window themselves, if it’s legal to do so in state they live in.
Animals in hot cars are only protected by the law in slightly more than half the states, though.
California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio and Tennessee are the only states to have “Good Samaritan” laws, meaning any person can break into a window to save the overheated animal if its in danger.
According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, 29 states have a “hot car” law that makes it illegal to leave an animal unattended in a parked vehicle. In 19 states, police officers can break into a car to legally rescue an animal.
In Pennsylvania, however, no law has been officially passed.
The Motor Vehicle Extreme Protection Act (Senate bill 636) was unanimously approved by the Pennsylvania Senate Committee in 2017. The bill gives police officers, humane officers and other public safety officers permission to remove the animal from the car, without being liable for any damage caused during the process, according to the animal protection organization Humane PA. The next step was for the bill to go to the Senate floor to be considered.
Just like when a person’s foot steps on hot sand, a dog’s paw can also be sensitive to hot surfaces in the summer.
Dogs’ footpads can be burned or damaged just from walking on hot pavement, asphalt, wood, metal or sand surfaces in the heat. If your dog’s paws are blistered and irritated, they will show signs by limping on them, chewing or licking them and the pads will be darker in color.
Sources say the easiest thing to do is put yourself in the animals’ position. Another test is to hold the back of your hand on the pavement outside. If you can’t keep it there for more than five seconds, it’s too hot for a dog to walk on.
A law enacted in Pennsylvania last year also places more restrictions on tethering your dog outside in certain weather conditions. The dog cannot be tied up for more than 30 minutes when temperatures are lower than 32 degrees or higher than 90 degrees, according to www.pennlive.com.
