RIDGWAY — Elk County Commissioners Dan Freeburg and Janis Kemmer, who will see the end of their terms Dec. 31, were recognized by newly-elected officials at this week’s meeting.
Commissioners Freeburg, Kemmer and Matt Quesenberry and newly-elected officials Fritz Lecker and Joe Daghir attended at the Elk County Courthouse Annex.
Lecker, Daghir and Quesenberry will be sworn in as Elk County Commissioners Dec. 31.
Lecker presented and said she and Daghir attended the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) boot camp this past week, bringing back certificates of appreciation for Kemmer and Freeburg, as well as a plaque in Kemmer’s honor.
The commissioners approved the reappointment of Carl Gamarino, Horton Township, and James McClain, Highland Township, as planning board members for a new four-year term ending in December 2023.
Quesenberry said these existing board members are respected people in the community.
Elk County Prison Warden Greg Gebauer said the prison board met prior to the commissioner’s meeting and approved the Centre County housing agreement for the prison. The rate remains the same — $65 per day — at a one-year contract with the option to extend it a second year.
Everyone approved the signature of the county application for program funds for election equipment. This involves Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issuing a bond to reimburse counties 60 percent for voting equipment.
Commissioners also approved the use of hotel tax funds for printing and ordering 15,000 Elk County trail maps for the 2020 season, at a cost of about $3,000.
The commissioners hoped to have the 2020 Elk County budget on display at the commissioner’s office early this week. There is no projected tax increase, Freeburg said.
Salary board meetingElk County Commissioners approved a recommended pay increase for Communtiy Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coordinator Tracy Gerber, since she will be acting temporarily as planning director.