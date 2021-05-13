PUNXSUTAWNEY — Ken Pearce was honored for his 45 years of service with the Punxsutawney Volunteer Fire Department on Monday by Mayor Richard Alexander and the Punxsutawney Borough Council.
Alexander presented an engraved plaque to Pearce prior to the council meeting starting on behalf of the borough.
“It was decided that we would get you a plaque for the number of years you have served in the Punxsutawney Fire Department,” Alexander said.
The plaque reads: “Kenneth Pearce, in recognition of your 45 years of service with the Punxsutawney Fire Department, on behalf of myself, the mayor, the borough council, the borough manager, and the chief of police, we thank you for your service and dedication to the citizens of Punxsutawney.”
Pearce approached the podium to address the council and those present in the chambers for the meeting. He took the opportunity to encourage the community to continue supporting the department and the younger generation to get involved with local departments.
He also thanked everyone who was involved in having the plaque made for him.
“It has been my honor and privilege over the years to serve the community of Punxsutawney and the surrounding area. I’ve made a lot of good friends through the fire company. I’ve had some really good times, and I have a lot of good memories,” Pearce said.
He also thanked his family for their support over the years, and the sacrifices they had to make. He said there had been some important occasions he had missed out on while being a public servant.
“I’m also going to ask the people of Punxsutawney, under the circumstances we’re going through, to continue to support our fire company and the surrounding fire company because things keep getting harder and harder,” Pearce said. “I’ll plead out to the younger people to get involved and volunteer because us old guys are just fading away.”
He ended by saying the plaque was an honor to receive.