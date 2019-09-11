Ken Wiser was honored with the “Champion of History” Award at the 37th annual DuBois Area Historical Society’s dinner last week.
Wiser has been the society’s Falls Creek representative for many years, said President Ruth Gregori. He has also researched the Looking Back articles that are published in the Courier Express.
Wiser, who is currently a resident at Christ The King Manor in DuBois, was unable to attend the dinner.
However, members of the historical society previously presented Wiser with a certificate to thank him for his many years of service to the organization.
“It was presented in recognition for outstanding service to the society, for enhancing and understanding our history through the newspaper column of 16 years, researching history, historical people, places and events, preserving our history accurately, promoting our history through a dedicated representation of the Falls Creek area, advancing our historical legacy by loyal service and special events in the society and contributing to the physical well-being of the new and restored historical artifacts,” said Gregori. “For your distinguished service and meritorious and deserving of our grateful appreciation.”
Lantern WalkThe historical society’s 12th annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, said member Tom Schott.
“Our trip will take us through the city park,” said Schott. “We’re celebrating three 100th anniversaries this year.”
Those anniversaries include: The 100th anniversary of Liberty Boulevard; the 100th anniversary of John DuBois giving the land for the city park to the city; and the 100th anniversary of the DuBois American Legion.
The first walk leaves at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12 from the Parkside Community Center on West Park Avenue. There will be tours every 15 minutes. To make a reservation, call 814-371-4627.
FundraiserThe historical society will hold a fundraiser at the Italian Oven. A voucher is needed and can be obtained at the historical society located at 30 W. Long Ave., DuBois.