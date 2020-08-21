RIDGWAY — A Kersey man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a residence and stole a case of beer.
Brian K. Viglione, 43, of Kersey, is charged with burglary, a felony in the first degree, criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree and theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 7.
According to Ridgway Borough Police, Viglione allegedly entered an occupied residence on Front Street without permission Aug. 7, utilizing the back door. He then walked through the dining room and into the garage through another door, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While in the garage, Viglione allegedly removed a 12-pack of Busch Light beer from the fridge. He attempted to leave with it but was stopped by the home owner. The homeowner told police he reportedly didn’t recognize Viglione and is not friends with him. He did not have permission to enter the home, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Viglione is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.