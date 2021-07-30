KERSEY — A Kersey man has been jailed after police allegedly found 24 marijuana plants inside of his home, as well as drug paraphernalia.
David Lee Curley, 60, of Kersey, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, each misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office July 21.
State police in Ridgway responded to Curley’s Main Street residence May 27 to serve a search warrant. While inside the home, police allegedly found 24 live marijuana plants, marijuana in bud form, a scale and various other pieces of drug paraphernalia that belonged to Curley, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Curley is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 10 at Jacob’s office.