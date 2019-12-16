RIDGWAY — A Kersey man is in the Elk County Jail facing assault and harassment charges after he allegedly punched and kicked a man on the side of the road Nov. 9.
Keenan McMillen, 27, of Kersey, is charged with the second-degree felony of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 18.
Ridgway State Police responded to a report of an assault incident that reportedly occurred at a pull-off area along State Route 255 Nov. 9.
Police met the victim at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys, who said he was assaulted by McMillen after asking him for a ride to Johnsonburg. The victim said McMillen and another unknown driver stopped along the road, and all passengers got out. McMillen allegedly punched the victim in the head and knocked him to the ground, continuing to punch and kick him around 10 times, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McMillen allegedly left the victim alongside the road.
The victim reportedly sustained a broken jaw and head lacerations.
McMillen is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing was held for court Wednesday at Martin’s office. McMillen is scheduled for formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 6.