KERSEY — A Kersey man faces charges after he allegedly punched a woman in the face last month.
John Scott Meiser, 49, of Kersey, is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 29.
Ridgway-based state police spoke to a woman regarding an inactive domestic assault incident that occurred in Fox Township Nov. 29.
The woman reportedly told police she was sleeping in her apartment around dinnertime the night before when Meiser allegedly came into the room, jumped on her and punched her in the face, because he was angry she “trashed the room,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman claimed Meiser was the one who knocked all of the CDs off an end table, and must not have remembered.
She also told police she tried to call them, but Meiser allegedly took her phone and kept blocking the door and tackling her to the ground when she tried to leave, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police noted the woman had obvious injuries, including a swollen black eye.
Meiser’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at Jacob’s office. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.