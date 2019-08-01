KERSEY — A Kersey man faces assault and harassment charges after he allegedly struck a woman in the face and kicked her during a domestic dispute July 21.
John Scott Meiser, 49, of Kersey, is charged with two counts of simple assault and harassment.
According to Ridgway State Police, officers were dispatched to Penn Highlands Elk in response to reports of an inactive domestic dispute July 22. Police made contact with the victim, Clarie Ellen Myers, 31, of Weedville, in the emergency room, who said she and Meiser had been arguing on and off all weekend when it turned physical July 21, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Myers reportedly told police she tried to leave the Main Street residence with her two sons when Meiser attempted to take the registration plate off of her vehicle. She took his guitar and he allegedly struck her in the back of the head, causing bleeding, and kicked her on the side of her body, she reportedly said.
Myers is also charged with simple assault and harassment, as she reportedly admitted to striking Meiser in the face and scratching his chest in self defense, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police arrested Meiser July 22. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Aug. 20 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys. Myers’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. that same day.