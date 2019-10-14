KERSEY — A Ridgway man faces various charges after he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend and mother of his child.
Bradley Allen Harvey, 28, of Ridgway, is charged with the second-degree felony of strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 7.
Ridgway State Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at 337 Main Street in Kersey the afternoon of Oct. 7, where the victim told the officers that she and Harvey, her boyfriend and the baby’s father, were leaving a friend’s house when he allegedly pushed her head into the dashboard of his car, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim said when they got out of the car, Harvey then grabbed her by the throat, pushing down hard and long enough for her to almost lose consciousness. After going outside to look for her missing wallet and get away from Harvey, the victim told police that when she came back inside, Harvey was holding their infant son and searching through her phone. She said he reportedly started shoutin at her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Harvey allegedly grabbed her by the throat a second time, but she was able to free herself and call 911. Harvey then left fled the residence, she said.
Harvey’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Jacob’s office.