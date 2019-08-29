ST MARYS — A Kersey man faces stalking charges after he allegedly tried to contact a woman repeatedly for more than a year.
Cory Dillon Lavella, 20, of Kersey, is charged with repeatedly stalking another person, as well as two counts of repeated harassment.
A St. Marys Police Department officer met with the victim in December 2018, when she reportedly began receiving concerning messages from a person claiming to be “Allison,” who told the victim her First Commonwealth Bank card had been hacked and would be used to pay for gas, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Dec. 13, 2018, a woman reportedly contacted the victim for Lavella. The victim responded and said she wanted “no contact” with him whatsoever.
The victim reportedly received a message on behalf of Lavella again Jan. 20, from a woman she later found out was with Lavella. The victim’s father messaged Lavella and asked him to have no further contact with his daughter, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Feb. 1, a different person messaged the victim, requesting that she unblock Lavella to answer a “very important question,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim said no, that she did not want to speak to him, to which the person replied, “Then, my attorney will get ahold of you. It’s your choice.”
Police found that Lavella allegedly asked the person to send the victim a photograph and message.
The Elk County Sheriff’s office served a “cease and desist” letter on Lavella Feb. 8, demanding he leave the victim alone.
The victim reportedly received another message from a man July 18, who asked if she would be “civil” with Lavella. The man admitted Lavella asked him to contact the victim.
Lavella’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.