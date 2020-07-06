KERSEY — A Kersey man is facing several charges after he allegedly shot a gun into the woods and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremiah James Deemer, 23, of Kersey, is charged with using a firearm not to be carried without a license, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise and several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 19.
Ridgway-based state police were dispatched to Gardner Hill Road in Fox Township April 11 for reports of shots fired from a vehicle. It was determined that the driver, identified as Deemer, had shot a .22 pistol into the woods multiple times, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police also determined Deemer was allegedly driving under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and does not possess a conceal carry permit.
Deemer waived his preliminary hearing June 30 and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.