KERSEY — A Kersey man registered on Megan’s Law has been jailed on indecent assault and exposure charges following an alleged incident in late February.
Charles James Nussbaum, 34, of Kersey, has been charged with indecent assault without consent of the other person, three second-degree misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and harassment – subjecting another to physical contact, as well as making a false statement under penalty, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 1. Bail is set at $10,000.
Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway were dispatched to Coal Hollow Road in Fox Township on Feb. 26 for reports of an active sexual assault. The victim reportedly told police that Nussbaum, who is registered on Megan’s Law, touched her inappropriately over top of her clothing while she was in the kitchen, as well as while she was sitting in the living room, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim also said Nussbaum showed her his private parts three times.
A witness, another woman in the household, reportedly told police that she started to doze off and decided to take a bath. She was lying in the bathtub with both doors open, she said, and told police that nothing happened between the victim and Nussbaum, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Nussbaum was interviewed Feb. 26 on scene, where he denied all allegations and said he had no physical contact with the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The witness in this case gave police permission to watch the surveillance located in the household, which allegedly confirmed the allegations made against Nussbaum by the victim. He was reportedly observed making unwanted contact with her on three occasions, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and exposing himself to her on three occasions. During the incident, the doors that the witness said were open were reportedly closed, so she was unable to observe what had occurred.
Nussbaum’s preliminary hearing is set for March 9 at Jacob’s office.