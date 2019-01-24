RIDGWAY — When Tom Dorsey of Kersey saw a need he answered its call.
Dorsey, who does wildlife and outdoor photography with an interest in star and night shots, visited one of his and his wife, Jeanne’s, favorite spots, the Shrine to St. Margaret of Antioch on Boot Jack, to get a picture Monday night. While he found the lighting and fresh snow he had long hoped to get a photo of, he also saw something he hadn’t looked for – the cross at the shrine had broken or been vandalized.
“I had figured on going in the spring if it hadn’t been fixed,” he said. “It just kept bothering me, so I went over and got it the next morning.”
Dorsey said he and his wife regularly visit the shrine, have set up a geocache near the spot, and often pick up fallen sticks and clean up leaves in the area. He said he wasn’t sure how often the owners of the shrine, Grace Episcopal Church in Ridgway, get a chance to check on the location.
“I had my suspicions that they don’t really go there and check on it often,” he said. “I spoke to a woman with the church who said they’re a small group and the leaders ... are aging.”
Dorsey decided he could help, purchased materials and did the repair himself. He said he found the lower piece of the upright on the ground and couldn’t find the upper piece at all.
“I did a lot of chiseling and swing to get the good part,” he said.
He said his wife then expressed concerns about the cross having been blessed. In response, Dorsey ensured he gathered all of the pieces to return to the site with the cross, even sweeping up sawdust.
He wasn’t sure what the proper course of action was because Dorsey, a Catholic, isn’t even of the same sect Grace Church houses. He said he made sure to call the church and let them know what he did.
“It’s not the actual cross that is blessed,” Dorsey said the woman he spoke with told him. “It’s the usage, so that wasn’t a problem at all.”
He and his wife then took a ladder and rope and rehung the cross Tuesday.
“I felt better after the cross was fixed,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey posted pictures of the cross on Facebook that night, and has garnered dozens of positive responses, but said he wasn’t looking for praise. Instead he just wanted to let people know why different parts of the cross looked different in coloration and wear.
Dorsey said he is interested in learning more about the history of the shrine, noting a person he spoke with at Grace Episcopal Church couldn’t tell him much. He was told the property was donated by a local landowner with the understanding a shrine would always be in place there, and that’s about it. He asked that anyone with further information find him on Facebook and message him.
