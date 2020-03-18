ST. MARYS — A Kersey woman faces felony charges of driving under the influence of drugs with her two minor-age children in the car.
Michelle Lyn Wehler, 41, of Kersey, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 16.
City of St. Marys Police Department officers stopped a Pontiac Grand Prix traveling on East Mill Street Feb. 15. The car had only one functioning brake light, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
As the driver, Wehler, got out of the car, police said, she appeared excited and animated, jittery and talking very quickly. According to the affidavit of probable cause, also in the vehicle were Wehler’s 15 and 9-year-old sons.
Based on sobriety testing, police suspected Wehler was under the influence of a stimulant, narcotic and/or combination of drugs. Wehler allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine a couple of hours prior to the traffic stop.
Wehler was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a blood draw which later reportedly showed she had amphetmaine, methamphetamine and buprenorphine in her blood.
Wehler’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. April 21 at Jacob’s office.