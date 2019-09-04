RIDGWAY — A 44-year-old Kersey woman facing several drug charges following an April 9 traffic stop will face her preliminary hearing Sept. 18.
According to charges filed at Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office April 9, Carrie Ann Kline is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
Ridgway Borough Police Department officers stopped a red pickup truck for an equipment violation April 6, according to the affidavit of probable cause, where Kline was the driver and her daughter, Katie, the passenger. Police allegedly detected the odor of marijuana right away. When asked, Kline said she had a “weed pipe” in her purse, which she gave to police. Kline also reportedly said she took “a couple of hits” from the pipe five minutes prior to being pulled over.
Police allegedly observed Kline’s behavior to be excited, and her pupils were dilated, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After running Kline’s driver’s information, police discovered her driver’s license was suspended, due to a former DUI-related incident.
After a search of the truck, police allegedly discovered a Marlboro cigarette pack that contained a sandwich bag with bark-like substances — later confirmed to be psilocybin mushrooms — a yellow pill bottle filled with the stimulants amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, two sandwich bags of marijuana, four hypodermic syringes, a teaspoon with residue, a second pipe with burnt ash material and Ziploc bags that formerly contained methamphetamine, Kline reportedly told police, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In addition, police reportedly discovered a cut piece of plastic straw, consistent with snorting controlled substances, that contained a powder residue.
Kline was arrested and taken to Penn Highlands Elk, where she allegedly refused a blood draw. She was then transported to the Elk County Jail and committed on a probation violation, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kline remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Martin’s office.