KERSEY — A Kersey woman has been jailed on several felony charges, including rape and sexual assault, following an incident that allegedly occurred with minors earlier this year.
Sheena Ann Walker, 33, of Kersey, is charged with rape by forcible compulsion and statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, both felonies in the first degree; sexual assault, a felony in the second degree; corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above, a third-degree felony; three corruption of minors misdemeanors; indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a misdemeanor in the second degree and selling/furnishing liquor to a minor – three third-degree misdemeanor counts, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 14.
State police in Ridgway responded to a Fox Township residence May 24 after receiving a Childline report of suspected child abuse and neglect, regarding an incident that allegedly occurred at a Main Street residence in Fox Township. Two juvenile boys were reportedly at a friend’s house where drinking, drugs and sex were involved, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On May 24, police interviewed one of the victims, who said when they went to the friend’s house, where they were drinking alcohol and also smoked marijuana, allegedly given to them by a woman there, identified as Walker.
Police also interviewed the other victim, a 15-year-old boy, who said they went to hangout at a friend’s house that morning. Walker allegedly opened a bottle of Fireball and began doing shots. After their friend did a couple of shots, the two boys decided to as well, and drank Fireball and beer in the garage of the home. He also confirmed the smoking of marijuana. The victim said at this point, he took Walker up to her room to lie down, at which point she allegedly grabbed his private area and made a comment about it. He reportedly left the room.
Later, Walker allegedly told the juvenile to “get in bed,” to which at first he said no, but the two allegedly proceeded to have sex, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim also described the bedroom to police, as well as characteristics of Walker.
On May 25, police spoke to the friend that was there with the two boys, who confirmed the drinking and smoking marijuana had taken place with Walker.
During an interview with Walker on May 25, she confirmed she had been drinking Fireball on the day in question, and went to sleep early due to being “very drunk.” Walker reportedly said one of the boys ran into her room, but that she probably told him to leave, since kids aren’t allowed in her room. She also reportedly said she didn’t remember the boys smoking or drinking, due to being drunk, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Walker’s preliminary hearing is set for June 22 at Jacob’s office. Bail is set at $100,000.